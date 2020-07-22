1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Waymo and Fiat Chrysler team up on automated delivery trucks

FCA's Ram ProMaster van will be the first to receive Waymo's self-driving technology under a new commercial vehicles agreement between the two companies. Photo courtesy of FCA.

Waymo's self-driving technology will soon be available in small commercial trucks, not just robo-taxi minivans, under a new agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Why it matters: Stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the exploding opportunity for automated delivery, even as robo-taxis seem further away. Waymo and many other self-driving tech developers are shifting their focus to prioritize the commercial trucking market.

Driving the news: Waymo and FCA announced an expansion of their existing partnership on Wednesday with important benefits for both companies.

  • The Waymo "driver" — the moniker used to describe its self-driving technology — will be integrated into FCA’s light commercial vehicles, starting with its Ram ProMaster van.
  • Those self-driving commercial trucks will be deployed by Waymo's new Via delivery business and potentially "a broad range of global commercial customers," the companies said.
  • FCA noted that Waymo will also deploy its technology across the carmaker's lineup, including personally owned self-driving cars.
  • The deal will include PSA Group, the French parent of Peugeot, which is merging with FCA under the new corporate name, Stellantis.

Context: Waymo has been using Chrysler Pacifica minivans to develop and test its self-driving technology for several years and now has more than 600 deployed, including in its fledgling Waymo One ride-hailing service, in suburban Phoenix.

The intrigue: It's unclear how the exclusive deal with Waymo will affect FCA's existing agreement with rival Aurora Innovation to develop and deploy self-driving commercial vehicles.

  • Meanwhile, FCA continues to work with BMW and Intel's Mobileye on highly automated technology that would enable limited features like extended, hands-off highway driving.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 14,947,428 — Total deaths: 616,443 — Total recoveries — 8,466,990Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 1:30 a.m. ET: 3,899,211 — Total deaths: 141,995 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Portland protests unrest amid presence of federal agents

A protester flies an American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, on July 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Tuesday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage again discharged tear gas in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mass shooting at Chicago funeral home leaves at least 14 injured

A mass shooting at a funeral home on Chicago's South Side left at least 14 people wounded on Tuesday night, police said at a news briefing.

The big picture: The shooting happened one day after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats — including Chicago, where Homeland Security was reportedly drafting plans to send some 150 federal agents this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow