17 former members of the Watergate special prosecutors force wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday that they believe President Trump committed impeachable offenses and should be removed from office.
What they're saying:
"In 1974, it was a group of Republican senators who put national interest over party loyalty and informed Nixon that his conduct was indefensible and would compel conviction by the Senate and removal from office. We hope the current Senate would similarly put honor and integrity above partisanship and personal political interest."