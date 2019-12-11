Stories

Watergate prosecutors: Trump should be impeached

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

17 former members of the Watergate special prosecutors force wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday that they believe President Trump committed impeachable offenses and should be removed from office.

What they're saying:

"In 1974, it was a group of Republican senators who put national interest over party loyalty and informed Nixon that his conduct was indefensible and would compel conviction by the Senate and removal from office. We hope the current Senate would similarly put honor and integrity above partisanship and personal political interest."

The op-ed argues that Trump has met the conditions for "high crimes and misdemeanors" by:

  • Freezing congressionally approved Ukraine military aid "for his personal political benefit."
  • Soliciting foreign interference in American elections, "including by Russia and China."
  • Engaging in "multiple acts of obstruction of justice in violation of federal criminal statutes," as evidenced in the Mueller report.
  • Withholding evidence and refusing to cooperate in lawful congressional investigations.

What to watch: The House will begin debate on impeachment articles on Wednesday night.

