The op-ed argues that Trump has met the conditions for "high crimes and misdemeanors" by:

Freezing congressionally approved Ukraine military aid "for his personal political benefit."

Soliciting foreign interference in American elections, "including by Russia and China."

Engaging in "multiple acts of obstruction of justice in violation of federal criminal statutes," as evidenced in the Mueller report.

Withholding evidence and refusing to cooperate in lawful congressional investigations.

What to watch: The House will begin debate on impeachment articles on Wednesday night.

