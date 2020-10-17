1 hour ago - Science

Researchers build machine to extract drinkable water from air

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

MIT's prototype water harvesting device. Photo: Alina LaPotin

Researchers developed a workable, solar-powered device that can extract drinkable water directly from the air, even in desert regions.

Why it matters: If the technology can be made commercially viable, it could help alleviate water scarcity in some of the world's driest regions.

What's happening: Researchers at MIT and several other institutions published a paper earlier this week describing how they were able to significantly boost the output of a prototype water-harvesting device.

  • The original design harnessed temperature differences within the device to draw in moisture from the air at night and release it the next day. But its utility was limited because it required specialized and expensive materials called metal organic frameworks.
  • The new design adds a second stage and makes use of a more common material called zeolite, doubling its capacity to generate water.

Details: While other harvesting technologies that can draw water from fog or dew exist, they generally require humidity levels of at least 50%, if not much higher.

  • The new design, by contrast, can work with humidity levels as low as 20%, good enough to operate on an average day in a desert city like Phoenix.

The catch: Even the improved system can still only produce 0.8 liters of water per square meter per day, while humans need at least 2.5 liters per day to survive.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus.
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K. — 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The industries that won’t recover without a vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Industries that were once expected to recover after the initial coronavirus lockdowns lifted are now unlikely to bounce back until a vaccine arrives.

Why it matters: In the absence of a widely-adopted vaccine, businesses in the entertainment, travel, restaurant and other industries are struggling to overcome consumer skepticism around indoor activities — even with new safety protocols in place.

3 hours ago - Health

Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As a new wave of coronavirus cases hits the U.S. and Europe, governments are shifting away from total shutdowns toward more geographically targeted lockdowns to stifle the virus' spread.

Why it matters: Precision shutdowns can slow emerging outbreaks while lessening the overall economic impact of the response. But they risk a backlash from those who are targeted, and may not be strong enough to keep a highly contagious virus under control.

