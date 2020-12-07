Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Federal watchdog finds Peter Navarro violated Hatch Act

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Office of Special Counsel issued a report on Monday finding that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act — which restricts government employees from engaging in partisan political activities — by using his official authority for campaign purposes.

Why it matters: Navarro is one of more than a dozen Trump administration officials the OSC has found to have violated the act.

  • The OSC announced in October that it is investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech to the Republican National Convention, and his "stated commitment to rush out more of Hillary Clinton's emails by Election Day."
  • White House officials have repeatedly violated Hatch Act norms by hosting political events, like the RNC, at the White House. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway did not receive disciplinary action after the office recommended her removal in 2019.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's wild Inauguration Day exit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden's inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: The former network star is privately discussing using his waning powers as commander in chief to order up the exit he wants after dissing Biden by refusing to concede the election, welcome him to the White House or commit to attending his inauguration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Giuliani doing "very well" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters that he spoke Monday morning with his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, and that he's doing "very well" and does not have a fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often not worn a mask at these events.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking pointVaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Giuliani has tested positive for COVID, Trump says — Biden unveils picks for key health positions.
  3. Vaccine: Initial COVID vaccine supply 10% of original government promise — An alarming number of Americans would reject a COVID vaccine — Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021.
  4. World: U.S. sets new coronavirus records while Europe bends the curve — 2021 World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Davos.
  5. Business: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow