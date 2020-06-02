Protesters successfully wait out D.C. police siege

Rahul Dubey received a round of applause Tuesday morning after sheltering protesters from police overnight in his Washington, D.C., home, according to ABC 7.

Why it matters: Dubey invited more than 100 people into his house after a "human tsunami" poured down Swann Street followed by police, who were pushing the group and firing chemicals, according to the Washington Post.

Police surrounded the house as protesters used Dubey's basement to care for injured protesters, using milk to wash out people’s eyes.

What they're saying: "Get home safe, get some rest," Dubey told protesters Tuesday morning. "Talk to each other. Make sure you take care of that mental health.

