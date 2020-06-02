1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Protesters successfully wait out D.C. police siege

Rahul Dubey, the man who welcomed protesters into his home. Screenshot: Twitter

Rahul Dubey received a round of applause Tuesday morning after sheltering protesters from police overnight in his Washington, D.C., home, according to ABC 7.

Why it matters: Dubey invited more than 100 people into his house after a "human tsunami" poured down Swann Street followed by police, who were pushing the group and firing chemicals, according to the Washington Post.

  • Police surrounded the house as protesters used Dubey's basement to care for injured protesters, using milk to wash out people’s eyes.

What they're saying: "Get home safe, get some rest," Dubey told protesters Tuesday morning. "Talk to each other. Make sure you take care of that mental health.

Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amnesty International: U.S. police must end militarized response to protests

Washington State Police use tear gas to disperse a crowd in Seattle during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday morning calling for an end to militarized policing in several U.S. cities and the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Why it matters: The human rights group said police across the country were "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

Updated Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: Unrest continues for 6th night across U.S.

A protest near the White House on Sunday night. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Most external lights at the White House were turned off late Sunday as the D.C. National Guard was deployed and authorities fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters nearby, per the New York Times.

What's happening: It's one of several tense, late-night standoffs between law enforcement and demonstrators in the United States over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people.

Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 6,294,222 — Total deaths: 376,077 — Total recoveries — 2,711,241Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 1,811,277 — Total deaths: 105,147 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Nearly 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes have been reported to federal health officials —Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country.
  4. Federal government: Trump lashes out at governors, calls for National Guard to "dominate" streets.
  5. World: Former FDA commissioner says "this is not the time" to cut ties with WHO.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The virus didn't go away.
