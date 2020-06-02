Protesters successfully wait out D.C. police siege
Rahul Dubey, the man who welcomed protesters into his home. Screenshot: Twitter
Rahul Dubey received a round of applause Tuesday morning after sheltering protesters from police overnight in his Washington, D.C., home, according to ABC 7.
Why it matters: Dubey invited more than 100 people into his house after a "human tsunami" poured down Swann Street followed by police, who were pushing the group and firing chemicals, according to the Washington Post.
- Police surrounded the house as protesters used Dubey's basement to care for injured protesters, using milk to wash out people’s eyes.
What they're saying: "Get home safe, get some rest," Dubey told protesters Tuesday morning. "Talk to each other. Make sure you take care of that mental health.
Go deeper: What it was like when police used tear gas to clear a path for Trump's walk