D.C. braces for economic hit from scaled-back inauguration

Photo: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The days leading up to and including Inauguration Day typically generate $31.4 million in additional sales for D.C. businesses — but not this year.

Why it matters: Washington's economy is already suffering from pandemic-induced closures, and could very much use the revelry and tourist dollars that Inauguration Day brings — instead of the large bills that will pile up if there's further mayhem or if visitors continue to stay away.

The Old Ebbitt Grill, which sits along the inaugural parade route, normally sees a “financial windfall” from renting out the restaurant for a private party and welcoming post-inaugural ball guests, David Moran, director of operations for Clyde’s Restaurant Group, tells Axios.

  • This year it will be closed on Inauguration Day for what’s believed to be the first time.
  • A plan to continue with takeout and delivery quickly became impossible due to security fencing and barricades cutting off access to the restaurant.
  • Sister restaurant The Hamilton also shut down last week, representing a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars between the two.

What they’re saying: “I am pretty used to, every four years, doing interviews,” Moran said. “Not this kind of story."

  • "It’s usually about how busy we are and how ... the Ebbitt is part of the culture of the inauguration — and here we are now talking about the exact opposite.”
  • “The closest thing we’ve seen to something like this is 9/11.”

Of note: Sunnyside Restaurant Group temporarily closed two of its Capitol Hill restaurants — Good Stuff Eatery and Santa Rosa Taqueria — last month because they were losing money.

  • During President Trump’s inauguration, Sunnyside's restaurants saw 800-1,200 customers a day; this week that number is around 120.
  • One Sunnyside restaurant — We, The Pizza — remains open, but is doing 55% of the business it did pre-COVID, deputy Sunnyside CEO Micheline Mendelsohn tells Axios.

Plus: While hotel occupancy was at 95.2% during the last inauguration, Destination D.C. expects lower rates this year.

But, but, but: Some hotels are still busy.

  • The Willard InterContinental, blocks from the White House, is nearly 90% occupied, largely due to bookings from military and law enforcement agencies.
  • Even, so, “businesses all throughout the city, including our own, are not expecting to generate the same revenue as years past,” said Janet Scanlon, senior marketing manager for the Willard.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
25 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden's plan to upend Trump's environmental legacy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will on Wednesday order a government-wide review of over 100 Trump-era policies and direct agencies to prepare a suite of emissions and energy efficiency rules.

Why it matters: New information from transition officials offers the full scope of Biden's imminent, inauguration-day burst of environmental and energy policy moves.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
26 mins ago - Health

The public health presidency

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden will take office today facing a challenge none of his modern predecessors have had to reckon with — his legacy will depend largely on how well he handles a once-in-a-century pandemic that's already raging out of control.

The big picture: Public health tends to be relatively apolitical and non-controversial. The limelight in health care politics typically belongs instead to debates over costs and coverage. But that will all change for the Biden administration.

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Woman who allegedly stole laptop from Pelosi's office faces fresh charges

Photo: FBI

A woman accused of breaching the Capitol and planning to sell to Russia a laptop or hard drive she allegedly stole from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office faces fresh charges, according to a criminal complaint amended Tuesday.

Driving the news: Riley June Williams, 22, who was arrested in Pennsylvania's Middle District Monday, is suspected of being the woman featured in a video saying, "dude, put on gloves," before a man's gloved hand reaches for the laptop, per the Department of Justice.

