Washington becomes first state to legalize human composting

Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Tuesday that makes the state the first in the U.S. to legalize human composting.

Why it matters: From 2020, people can choose to have their body turned into soil after their death, as an alternative to cremations and burials. The next step for Washington is to build the United States' first urban "organic reduction" funeral home, per the Seattle Times. Inslee has made environmental issues a cornerstone of his 2020 bid.

Go deeper: Jay Inslee on the issues, in under 500 words