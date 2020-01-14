Warren asks SEC to investigate Trump's Mar-a-lago comments about Soleimani

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) sent a letter to federal regulatory agencies on Monday asking them to investigate whether President Trump violated the law by telling guests at his Mar-a-Lago club to expect a “big” response to Iran’s killing of an American contractor in Iraq, as The Daily Beast first reported.

Why it matters: The letter, sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says the report "raises a number of troubling national security questions regarding President Trump's handling of classified and other sensitive national security information."