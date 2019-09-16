Maurice Mitchell, the Working Families Party’s national director, told the Times that the group's opinion had changed since its 2016 endorsement of Sanders and that Warren received more than 60% in its internal endorsement poll this year.

What they're saying: Mitchell said that the party is committed to a progressive victory over Trump, even if it means defeating the Democratic Party's moderate center represented by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“You don’t defeat the moderate wing of Democrats through thought pieces or pithy tweets, you defeat their politics through organizing," he said.

Between the lines: WFP's endorsement may sway which candidate other progressive organizations choose to endorse. Sanders hasn't completely fallen out of favor with the progressive labor movement, as he received an endorsement from the United Electrical Workers of America in August.

The bottom line: Warren and Sanders will continue to compete for progressive endorsements and distance themselves from the moderate wing of the Democratic Party.

Go deeper: Elizabeth Warren unveils sweeping anti-corruption plan