Warren endorses a slew of women in down-ballot 2020 races

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed 20 down-ballot women political candidates across the U.S. on Wednesday.

What she's saying: ”This November, statewide and state legislative elections will be especially critical as we recover from the coronavirus crisis in the short term and rebuild our economy in the long term,” Warren told supporters in an email, as NBC News first reported.

Details: Among the list of Democrats she backed are incumbent Reps. Sharice Davids (Kan.), Lauren Underwood (Ill.), Abby Finkenauer (Iowa) and Katie Porter (Calif.)

In other House races, Warren endorsed:

Kara Eastman, Nebraska

Tricia Zunker, Wisconsin

Christy Smith, California

Candace Valenzuela, Texas

Gina Ortiz Jones, Texas

Celeste Williams, Arkansas

In state and local races, Warren supported:

Sarah McBride, for state Senate in Delaware

Regina Lewis-Ward, for Georgia state representative

Gabby Salinas, for Tennessee state representative

Judge Jennifer Brunner, for Ohio Supreme Court

Sharon Hirsch, for state representative in Texas

Kayser Enneking, for Florida state representative

Christine Marsh, for state Senate in Arizona

Shea Backus, for state representative in Nevada

Danielle Otten, for Pennsylvania state representative

Warren also endorsed Carmen Yulín Cruz for reelection as governor of Puerto Rico.

What to watch: Warren said in the email she will endorse more candidates in the future, per NBC News.