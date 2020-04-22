Warren endorses a slew of women in down-ballot 2020 races
Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed 20 down-ballot women political candidates across the U.S. on Wednesday.
What she's saying: ”This November, statewide and state legislative elections will be especially critical as we recover from the coronavirus crisis in the short term and rebuild our economy in the long term,” Warren told supporters in an email, as NBC News first reported.
Details: Among the list of Democrats she backed are incumbent Reps. Sharice Davids (Kan.), Lauren Underwood (Ill.), Abby Finkenauer (Iowa) and Katie Porter (Calif.)
In other House races, Warren endorsed:
- Kara Eastman, Nebraska
- Tricia Zunker, Wisconsin
- Christy Smith, California
- Candace Valenzuela, Texas
- Gina Ortiz Jones, Texas
- Celeste Williams, Arkansas
In state and local races, Warren supported:
- Sarah McBride, for state Senate in Delaware
- Regina Lewis-Ward, for Georgia state representative
- Gabby Salinas, for Tennessee state representative
- Judge Jennifer Brunner, for Ohio Supreme Court
- Sharon Hirsch, for state representative in Texas
- Kayser Enneking, for Florida state representative
- Christine Marsh, for state Senate in Arizona
- Shea Backus, for state representative in Nevada
- Danielle Otten, for Pennsylvania state representative
Warren also endorsed Carmen Yulín Cruz for reelection as governor of Puerto Rico.
What to watch: Warren said in the email she will endorse more candidates in the future, per NBC News.