Warren Buffett releases annual letter, reassures investors about future of Berkshire Hathaway

Rashaan Ayesh

Warren Buffett. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Warren Buffett released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday morning, sharing investment reflections and eyeing the future of the Omaha, Nebraska-based holding company and the market at large.

Details, via Axios' Courtenay Brown: Buffett turns 90 this year, though there’s no indication he plans to step aside, there is speculation about Buffett’s successor. Berkshire also notably exited the newspaper business last month.

What he's saying:

  • Berkshire earned $81.4 billion in 2019, according to generally accepted accounting principles, but Buffett urged his investors to "focus on operating earnings — which are little changed in 2019 — and to ignore both quarterly and annual gains or losses from investments, whether these are realized or unrealized."
  • "Forecasting interest rates has never been our game, and Charlie [Munger] and I have no idea what rates will average over the next year, or 10 or 30 years... the pundits who opine on thees subjects reveal, by that very behavior, far more about themselves than they reveal about the future."
  • "55 years ago, when Berkshire entered its current incarnation, the company paid nothing in federal income tax ... In most future years, we both hope and expect to send far larger sums to the Treasury."
  • The "Oracle of Omaha" offered a note of caution: “Anything can happen to stock prices tomorrow," adding, “there will be major drops in the market, perhaps of 50% magnitude or even greater.”
  • Buffett addressed concerns about his age: "Today, my will specifically directs its executors — as well as the trustees who will succeed them in administering my estate after the will is closed — not to sell any Berkshire shares. My will also absolves the executors and trustees from liability for maintaining what obviously will be an extreme concentration of assets."
  • "...Berkshire shareholders need not worry: Your company is 100% prepared for our departure," he said of he and 96-year-old Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlier Munger.

Worth noting: Berkshire Hathaway, having loosened its stock repurchase policy, spent a record $2.2 billion on buybacks in the final three months of 2019, Bloomberg reports.

  • Buffett has no plans to slow down the buybacks.
  • "Shareholders having at least $20 million in value of A or B shares and an inclination to sell shares to Berkshire may wish to have their broker contact Berkshire's Mark Millard," Buffett wrote in his letter.
  • Even with the repurchases, Berkshire's cash pile sat at roughly $128 billion at the end of 2019.

Read the full letter:

Go deeper: Warren Buffett says the wealthy are "definitely undertaxed"

If Buffett's job splits, Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a makeover

Warren Buffett speaks to the press in Omaha, Nebraska in May 2019. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett turns 90 in August, and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a stock-boosting makeover after he eventually retires, Andrew Bary of Barron's writes (subscription).

Why it matters: Many investors believe that new leadership could allow room for new value as the conglomerate breaks up, Bary writes — "or at least be more amenable to an idea that Buffett opposes."

Sara Fischer

Warren Buffett gives up on newspapers

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway, the corporate holding company owned mostly by billionaire Warren Buffett, will sell its newspaper operations to publisher Lee Enterprises Inc. for $140 million, per a Wednesday announcement.

Why it matters: Buffett loves the newspaper business. His first job was a newspaper delivery boy for the Washington Post — and he has long been a vocal supporter of local news. The fact that he is finally giving up on the industry, which he has warned in recent years is "toast" due to terminal advertising decline, is significant and symbolic.

Bob Herman

Biogen brings in Warren Buffett, loses Ray Dalio

Biogen has been an active stock. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A lot of Biogen's value hinges on whether federal scientists and regulators will approve or reject its drug candidate for Alzheimer's.

Driving the news: The drug, called aducanumab, has attracted people like Warren Buffett to invest in Biogen's stock on the assumption the drug will score approval for a patient population that desperately seeks a treatment. But other wealthy investors, like Ray Dalio, have taken a less sanguine view and dumped Biogen completely.

