New data gathered from America's households raises some reg flags as to just how well people are really dealing with inflation.

Why it matters: Positive corporate earnings reports and robust consumer spending have prompted many to conclude that, despite skyrocketing inflation, the American consumer is doing just fine.

Yes, but: A recent survey by the Census Bureau raises questions as to how sustainable that spending is — and just how vulnerable many Americans may be as their pandemic savings and other sources of cash run out.

State of play: The Household Pulse Survey, covering March 30 to April 11, is based on 63,769 responses.

The findings show a 32% increase in those saying they were relying on credit cards and loans to meet their spending needs.

By contrast, the amount of people who could cover their spending from regular income sources — "like those received before the pandemic" — grew at a much slower rate, up 5% from last year, according to the data.

Meanwhile: More than 1 in 10 adults reported tapping loans from friends or family to meet spending needs, a 34% increase from a year ago.

This trend has disproportionately affected Black Americans, Bloomberg noted today, with 1 in 6 now relying on friends and family compared to 1 in 9 last year.

Quick take: Some of that borrowing is effectively just Millennials (age 26-41) taking IOUs from Boomers (age 58-76). But the year-over-year increase points to a collision between inflation and a generation weighed down by larger student loans and the long-term effects of suffering through a poor job market for a significant portion of their careers.

The Bloomberg report noted that although Millennials lead almost as many households as Boomers, they hold about one-eighth the wealth.

The bottom line: U.S. consumers' ability to shrug off inflation has a shelf life — and we may be nearing the end of it.