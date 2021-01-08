Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Analysis: 2020 ties 2016 as warmest year on record

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Bidwell Bar Bridge surrounded by fire during the Bear fire in Oroville, Calif. on September 9, 2020. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Last year tied 2016 as the warmest year ever recorded, capping the end of the warmest decade on record, according to data released Friday by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

By the numbers: "2020 was 0.6°C warmer than the standard 1981-2010 reference period and around 1.25°C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period," Copernicus said in a summary of their data. The last six years are the six warmest on record, they said.

Threat level: "It is notable that 2020 matches the 2016 record despite a cooling La Niña, whereas 2016 was a record year that began with a strong warming El Niño event," Copernicus said.

Why it matters: The latest evidence of the march of global warming comes at the beginning of what could be a critical year for climate policy in the U.S. and worldwide.

Two of the key reasons why...

  • In the U.S., the incoming Biden administration is vowing to begin work on a suite of domestic emissions-cutting efforts and fresh engagement with other countries.
  • Meanwhile, analysts are looking for details from China, by far the world's largest carbon emitter, about how it will meet its vague pledge last year to have its emissions peak by 2030 and reach "carbon neutrality" by 2060.

The big picture: The EU data arrives as the world is nowhere near on track for the steep emissions cuts that would be consistent with the aims of the Paris climate deal.

  • "[T]he world is still heading for a temperature rise in excess of 3°C this century — far beyond the Paris Agreement goals of limiting global warming to well below 2°C and pursuing 1.5°C," a major UN analysis last month found.

What's next: Copernicus is among several agencies that conduct analyses of temperature records that date back to the late 1800s.

  • Key U.S. climate data agencies — NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — will release their own data next week, per The Washington Post.
  • "They are expected to rank the year as either the first or second-warmest on record, due to slightly different ways of measuring global temperatures," the Post reports.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
19 hours ago - Energy & Environment

EPA: Fuel efficiency dropped in 2019

Data: EPA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average fuel efficiency of cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. dipped in model year 2019, newly released federal data shows.

Why it matters: Transportation is the nation's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The overall trends (see above) show that the sector is far from steep emissions cuts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Jan 6, 2021 - Energy & Environment

"Shifting baselines" are changing what normal means

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Scientists this year will update how they calculate average temperatures, altering our reference point of a "normal climate."

Why it matters: What we think of as normal in life — whether in climate, politics or society — is always changing due to what's known as the "shifting baselines syndrome." Because we often miss those changes, we end up with a warped image of the present that shapes our policies and our future.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. shed 140,000 jobs in December, halting labor market recovery

Laid-off Marriott hotel workers protest in late November. (Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate held at 6.7%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The job market recovery that's been underway for the past seven months ended last month, buckling from the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.