Scoop: Warby Parker now valued at $3 billion

Warby Parker, a New York-based eyeglasses designer and retailer, raised $245 million in new funding at a $3 billion valuation, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the company's finances.

Between the lines: Warby had been widely viewed as a 2020 IPO candidate, but seems to have opted to remain private longer due to both the pandemic and some struggles for other direct-to-consumer personal product brands.

  • Investors in the round included D1 Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price.
  • The company previously raised a total of $290 million, including a $75 million infusion in early 2018 at a $1.75 billion valuation.

Venture capital firms to include "diversity riders" in term sheets

Ten venture capital firms on Wednesday will announce that they're now including "diversity riders" in term sheets submitted to startups, requiring that best efforts are made to bring underrepresented investors into the deals.

Why it matters: This is a tangible effort to diversify cap tables and, in so doing, expand access to investors who have historically been excluded.

Palantir files to go public

Palantir, the secretive data analysis software company known for working with governments, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The big picture: Palantir long eschewed going public until changing its tune recently. The company is also confirming recent rumors that it's choosing a rare alternative to the traditional IPO. Direct listings skip the underwriting process of an IPO, typically letting investors cash out shares without raising fresh capital for the company.

Desktop Metal to go public via reverse merger

Desktop Metal, a Burlington, Massachussetts-based maker of 3D metal printing systems, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with Trine Acquisition, a SPAC formed last year by veteran telecom investor Leo Hindery. It would give Desktop Metal an initial market value of around $2.5 billion.

Why it matters: This was the result of a formal, bank-led auction among SPACs, CEO Ric Fulop tells Axios, without Desktop Metal also running a parallel IPO or private equity process. That's unusual, but likely to become more common as SPACs proliferate.

