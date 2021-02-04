Sign up for our daily briefing

Ina Fried, author of Login
Feb 3, 2021 - Technology

Amazon's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As big as Amazon looks at any given time, it is always bigger than anyone outside the company can see, and a new CEO won’t change that.

Between the lines: In choosing top lieutenant Andy Jassy as his successor but staying on as executive chairman, Jeff Bezos is guaranteeing that the culture he built, powered by ambitions that exceed the public's imagination, will live on.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Feb 3, 2021 - Economy & Business

What to know about Amazon's new CEO

Andy Jassy. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon's next CEO is hardly a household name, but Andy Jassy has built Amazon Web Services into a $50 billion-a-year business.

The big picture: He's seen by colleagues, former colleagues and rivals as someone who combines an unassuming presence with a keen analytical mind and fierce competitive streak.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
11 mins ago - Health

How CRISPR might help diagnose and halt dangerous outbreaks faster

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gene-editing may lead the next generation of diagnostics that could help to quickly stop disease outbreaks and pandemics.

The big picture: New mRNA vaccine platforms, up-and-coming CRISPR diagnostics and other genomics-based tools may be the key to halting future pandemics. Their "plug and play" characteristics should allow a short turnaround to diagnose a pathogen, contact-trace suspected carriers, and develop a protective vaccine, experts tell Axios.

