Data: Money.net; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors took profits on Walmart's stock after its stronger-than-expected earnings report Thursday, but the outlook remains bright as the world's largest retailer again showed growth in sales as it has in every quarter for five years straight.

The big picture: "A 41% gain in e-commerce sales, up from the second-quarter’s 37%, was especially notable," WSJ's Justin Lahart writes.