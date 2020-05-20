2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Walmart grounds Jet.com, but the $3.3 billion acquisition still paid off

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Walmart yesterday announced plans to shutter its Jet.com e-commerce brand, less than four years after buying it for $3.3 billion.

Under the hood: Appearances can be deceiving. Not only was this deal not a failure for Walmart, but it arguably was the retail industry's most successful acquisition ever of a tech company.

History: Jet.com was still pretty embryonic when Walmart agreed to buy it in August 2016.

  • The company had only been founded two years earlier, and publicly launched just one year earlier, with an ambitious goal to take on Amazon.
  • It was something of a revenge play by founder and CEO Marc Lore, after Amazon used anti-competitive practices to force an acquisition of Lore's prior startup (Lore, for the record, publicly disputes the spite narrative ⁠— but Tom Brady is more believable when he wishes the Patriots the best of luck).
  • As I wrote at the time for Fortune: "Jet will use a membership-based, real-time trading platform to provide deeper discounts than are currently available online, and steer users toward a 'smart cart' experience rather than impulse buys."

Fast forward: Jet's underlying thesis never really panned out, and after being acquired it transitioned more into focusing on urban millennials that Walmart otherwise struggled to reach.

  • But the deal wasn't really about Jet.com as a product or a technology. It was about Lore, who was put in charge of Walmart's entire e-commerce business, and his team.
  • In short, this was a gussied-up acqui-hire.
  • Walmart's e-commerce sales skyrocketed since the deal, including a 37% bump in 2019. And that's all before the pandemic forced changes to consumer behavior, which began to be reflected in a 74% surge for Walmart e-commerce in Q1 2020.

The bottom line: Lore hasn't gotten close to defeating Amazon, but he's helped transform Walmart into one of its largest and most viable rivals. That's a pretty strong return on investment, even if Jet.com is grounded.

Go deeper: Walmart takes aim at Amazon with new Jet.com grocery

Go deeper

Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer

President Trump at the closing press conference of the G7 summit in 2019, in Biarritz, France. Photo: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "considering" ultimately holding the G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer after it was moved to a virtual setting in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: A White House official told Axios then that the virtual move would allow more "resources to be devoted to the urgent needs of each country" because "each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff" to the summit.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo bristles at questions over inspector general's firing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he should have sought State Department Inspector General Steve Linick's ouster "some time ago," in a short and combative press conference that comes amid a trail of reports about what Linick was investigating before being fired by President Trump at Pompeo's request.

What he's saying: Pompeo dismissed those reports — which include claims he had diplomatic security personnel run errands and walk his dog — as "crazy stuff." He refused to address the reason he wanted Linick fired, but said it could not be an act of retaliation because he never knew "what investigations were taking place."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow36 mins ago - World

Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections

Data: Virginia Department of Elections. Note: The numbers above show the total number of absentee ballots cast by mail in municipal elections in more than 100 cities and towns across Virginia in 2016 and 2020. This year’s number is preliminary and reflects the number of absentee mail ballots as of Wednesday morning. Chart: Axios Visuals

42 times as many mail-in ballots were cast in Tuesday's Virginia municipal elections than in 2016, according to new data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Why it matters: The state's experience provides an idea of how massively such demand may skyrocket across the U.S. this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and can serve as a signpost for election officials as they rush to prepare in response to the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow43 mins ago - Politics & Policy