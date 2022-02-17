Sign up for our daily briefing

Walmart's earnings and the great retail convergence

Richard Collings

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Walmart reported earnings this morning that beat estimates, driven in part by comparable sales growth of 5.6% for the fourth quarter, but it also noted that its ad services business generated some $2.1 billion in sales.

Why it matters: It wasn't all that long ago industry insiders were predicting the demise of Walmart, but it can now go toe-to-toe with Amazon after heavily investing in e-commerce and diversifying into services from advertising to health to financial.

Of note: Amazon's distribution system, after all, was built in the late 1990s by chief logistics officer Jimmy Wright, a former Walmart executive.

Flashback: The legacy discounter, once an unstoppable juggernaut vilified for destroying locally owned businesses in small towns across the U.S., found itself facing obsolescence — every retailer's dread.

  • But Walmart woke up one day, picked up a newspaper and read about something called the internet.
  • Luckily, it wasn't too late, and the big box giant began plowing billions of its cash flow into its digital transformation.
  • A large portion of that cash went to acquisitions, from Jet.com for $3 billion in 2016 to India's Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018.

The latest: Today, Walmart and Amazon are slugging it out, with Amazon opening physical stores to make shopping more convenient for its customers, while Walmart is offering high-margin services online. In hindsight, it feels like the convergence of Walmart and Amazon (and of physical and online retail) was always destined.

Between the lines: Walmart's more recent purchases show it's shifting to services and platforms, buying telehealth provider MeMD and ad tech solution Thunder.

Richard Collings writes the Axios Pro Retail deals newsletter. Start your free trial at AxiosPro.com.

Go deeper

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
37 mins ago - Sports

Team China's Olympic imports

Team China’s Jake Chielos and Eileen Gu. Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images, Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Olympians must be citizens of the country they represent, and China doesn't allow for dual citizenship. So how are Americans with U.S. passports competing for Team China in Beijing?

State of play: The Chinese government appears to have loosened its strict nationality laws in an attempt to win medals and present a stronger image at the Olympics.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Astrid Galván
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Eva Longoria wants to “change the gatekeepers” in Hollywood

Eva Longoria. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor and director Eva Longoria wants to "change the gatekeepers" in Hollywood to ensure that more people of color, especially Latinos, are represented on television, in film and behind the scenes.

The big picture: Hollywood is “not built to welcome people who don't have experience, and traditionally, people of color, especially Latinos, have not been in a place where they can get that experience,” Longoria tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Safety regulator opens third Tesla probe in 6 months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Shanghai in January 2020. Photo: Ding Ting/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a new investigation into Tesla vehicles Thursday, this time for unexpected braking while in autopilot and driving at highway speeds.

Why it matters: It's the third investigation that NHTSA has opened into the electric vehicle manufacture's driving features in the last six months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow