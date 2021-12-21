Sign up for our daily briefing

Transcripts analysis reveals the word on Wall Street in 2021

Data: Sentieo; Note: Chart also includes mentions of “inflationary,” “supply chains” and “variants;” Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

“Supply chain,” “inflation” and “variant” were among the new top words mentioned at least once on Wall Street calls this year, according to an analysis of transcripts by Sentieo, a research firm.

Why it matters: All the chatter about bottlenecks, rising prices and variant spread that led to more factory shutdowns is another sign of just how big of a headache it was for corporate America (and consumers) this year.

  • “The Fed was saying inflation was transitory — yet looking at what companies said on earnings calls, that was an indicator that it wasn’t,” says Erick Mokaya, author of “The Transcript,” a newsletter focused on earnings calls.

The latest: Nike executives last night went for the triple whammy. They mentioned the tangled supply chain, rising costs and variants during an earnings call — a sign that these terms may stay hot in 2022, as executives are pushed for updates on how or if they're impacting business.

In case you were curious, the instances of executives and analysts fumbling over the “unmute” button on earnings calls are small — but edging up.

  • Among S&P 500 firms, there were 72 transcripts where “you’re on mute” was mentioned at least once — slightly higher than last year’s 63, according to FactSet.

Hope King
Dec 20, 2021 - Economy & Business

Wall Street predicts expensive, bumpy 2022

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.

Why it matters: The unusual conditions of the past two years will likely lead to more mixed signals next year.

Kate Marino
52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Natural gas prices fall after warm start to winter

Source: FactSet (Henry Hub spot NYMEX); Chart: Axios Visuals

This past fall, surging energy prices were one of the most visible and alarming side effects of the world’s monumental effort to reopen economies all at once.

  • But just a few months later, a warm start to the winter — and worries that the Omicron variant will cause a slowdown — have cut the price of one of America’s main fuel sources nearly in half from its peak.
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House memo: You're better off now

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.

Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.

