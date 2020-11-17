Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Here’s one thing Wall Street investors can say that other Americans can’t: Things are looking really good.

Why it matters: The backdrop is the worst rate of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. But that’s no match for a prospective vaccine down the line, which adds to already favorable conditions for investors.

  • "Yes, new cases and hospitalizations are soaring, but we are inching closer to ending this pandemic," says Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

What’s going on: Investors continued to pile into most risk assets on Monday, following early trial data showing Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective.

  • Stocks closed at all-time highs. The Dow cinched a new record for the first time since the pandemic hit. (It’s also closing in on the 30,000 mark.)
  • Notably, "stay-at-home" companies didn’t broadly sell off like last week when Pfizer released early vaccine trial results, with companies like Peloton rising yesterday. Some Big Tech stocks also rose.
  • Oil prices jumped 3%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped to 0.91% from 0.89% on Friday. (It jumped more than 10 basis points after the Pfizer news last week).

The good news about vaccine progress adds to the better-than-expected developments that have emerged for Wall Street and corporate America during an unprecedented pandemic. Among them:

  • Corporate profits that have surprised to the upside.
  • Companies confident enough to resume buybacks and dividend payments. (Costco on Monday said it would pay out a special cash dividend this year.)
  • Interest rates that will be lower for longer.

Between the lines: The Fed’s ongoing response to the pandemic has played a massive role in buoying investors.

  • What to watch: Wall Street is increasingly betting the Fed will make changes to its bond buying program as soon as its next meeting. Fed officials aren’t exactly swatting off that notion.
  • What they’re saying: "The Federal Reserve is committed to using all of our available tools — not just the federal-funds rate and forward guidance, but also large-scale asset purchases — to achieve our dual-mandate goals," Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said in a speech on Monday.

The bottom line: "Our glass half-full outlook is bolstered by benign inflation, low interest rates, improving growth trends of earnings, ongoing monetary and fiscal stimulus policies, and medical progress for COVID-19," analysts at U.S. Bank wrote in a note to clients.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Iowa on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Marisa Fernandez
15 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

Dave Lawler, author of World
13 hours ago - World

Rich countries are taking the vaccine fast lane. Others could wait years

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine breakthroughs from Pfizer and Moderna are incredible news, for a small sliver of the world.

The big picture: Wealthy countries like the U.S. have secured their access to those vaccines and others and are increasingly confident they'll begin mass vaccination this spring. But according to research from Duke University's Global Health Institute, there likely won't be enough doses to cover the entire global population until 2024.

