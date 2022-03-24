Oil executives: Wall Street is holding us back

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Investor pressure is by far the biggest reason oil companies are restraining U.S. production growth, companies told the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Driving the news: The chart above comes from the quarterly survey of oil-and-gas firms in the bank's region, which includes Texas, the biggest producing state.

"For respondents who said 'other,' the primary reasons were personnel shortages, limited availability of equipment and supply-chain issues," it states.

Some also cited uncertainty about future prices and that "a combination of reasons is equally responsible for driving restraint."

The big picture: The pace of U.S. production growth is under the microscope as efforts to isolate Vladimir Putin could lead to a significant drop in Russian barrels on the market.