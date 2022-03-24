Oil executives: Wall Street is holding us back
Investor pressure is by far the biggest reason oil companies are restraining U.S. production growth, companies told the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Driving the news: The chart above comes from the quarterly survey of oil-and-gas firms in the bank's region, which includes Texas, the biggest producing state.
- "For respondents who said 'other,' the primary reasons were personnel shortages, limited availability of equipment and supply-chain issues," it states.
- Some also cited uncertainty about future prices and that "a combination of reasons is equally responsible for driving restraint."
The big picture: The pace of U.S. production growth is under the microscope as efforts to isolate Vladimir Putin could lead to a significant drop in Russian barrels on the market.