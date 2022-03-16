Russia oil shock could turn into "biggest supply crisis in decades"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's war on Ukraine could bring a "global oil supply shock" as buyers shun Russian energy and sanctions indirectly hit exports too, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Three million barrels per day of exports could be shut-in as of April, and "losses could increase should restrictions or public condemnation escalate," IEA's monthly oil market report said.

Why it matters: Russia is the world's largest combined exporter of crude and petroleum products.

Global commercial oil inventories are already tighter than average and OPEC+ is sticking with only modest output increases for now.

Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can significantly boost production fast, but are "showing no willingness" yet, IEA said.

"[G]rowth will come from the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana, but any near-term upside potential is limited," IEA said.

What's next: The wider commodity price surge and sanctions are slated to "appreciably depress" global economic growth, the report finds.IEA cut almost 1 million barrels per day from its 2022 oil demand growth projection. But the outlook "remains highly uncertain."

Catch up fast: Current sanctions don't directly hit Russian energy exports, and countries in Europe — Russia's largest market by far — have not followed the U.S. ban.

But IEA notes that "major oil companies, trading houses, shipping firms and banks have backed away from doing business with the country."

The big picture: "Faced with what could turn into the biggest supply crisis in decades, global energy markets are at a crossroads," IEA said.