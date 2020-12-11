Any doubts that bitcoin is now a kosher investment for Wall Street can likely be put to rest.

Driving the news: MassMutual announced Thursday a $100 million bitcoin investment. It also bought a $5 million stake in NYDIG, the firm that facilitated the purchase.

The investment is a drop in the bucket for a company that controls $235 billion in its general investment fund, as the Wall Street Journal noted.

However, MassMutual is the latest in a string of big players buying into bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative.

The big picture: Wall Street stalwarts started warming to the original crypto coin in recent months at a time when rampant stimulus could drive inflation, and established investors like Stanley Druckenmiller, Bill Miller and others made public statements on bitcoin’s utility as a store of value.

