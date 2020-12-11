Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Any doubts that bitcoin is now a kosher investment for Wall Street can likely be put to rest.
Driving the news: MassMutual announced Thursday a $100 million bitcoin investment. It also bought a $5 million stake in NYDIG, the firm that facilitated the purchase.
- The investment is a drop in the bucket for a company that controls $235 billion in its general investment fund, as the Wall Street Journal noted.
- However, MassMutual is the latest in a string of big players buying into bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative.
The big picture: Wall Street stalwarts started warming to the original crypto coin in recent months at a time when rampant stimulus could drive inflation, and established investors like Stanley Druckenmiller, Bill Miller and others made public statements on bitcoin’s utility as a store of value.
If you're interested in more news about cryptocurrencies, click here to get notified when Axios expands its coverage.
Go deeper: Read coverage of MassMutual's investment on Coindesk