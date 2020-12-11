Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Wall Street's embrace of bitcoin continues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Any doubts that bitcoin is now a kosher investment for Wall Street can likely be put to rest.

Driving the news: MassMutual announced Thursday a $100 million bitcoin investment. It also bought a $5 million stake in NYDIG, the firm that facilitated the purchase.

  • The investment is a drop in the bucket for a company that controls $235 billion in its general investment fund, as the Wall Street Journal noted.
  • However, MassMutual is the latest in a string of big players buying into bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative. 

The big picture: Wall Street stalwarts started warming to the original crypto coin in recent months at a time when rampant stimulus could drive inflation, and established investors like Stanley Druckenmiller, Bill Miller and others made public statements on bitcoin’s utility as a store of value.

If you're interested in more news about cryptocurrencies, click here to get notified when Axios expands its coverage.

Go deeper: Read coverage of MassMutual's investment on Coindesk

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Political battle lines emerge over Wall Street's focus on climate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Another political battle is brewing over how financial regulators and banks deal with the risks of climate change.

Driving the news: Nearly 50 GOP House members this week fired a shot across the Federal Reserve's bow as the central bank increases its focus on climate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Behind Wall Street’s soaring valuations

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Fears of the "B"-word (bubble) are growing louder. There's a staggering split screen: a teetering economy with millions unemployed in a pandemic that's killing thousands per day and newly public tech companies riding high on nosebleed valuations.

Yes, but: Investors acknowledge the backdrop is bad. They say investors are piling into and betting on companies like Airbnb and DoorDash for better times ahead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inside Disney's plans for streaming domination

Data: Company filings. Chart: Axios Visuals

Disney unveiled its most ambitious content push in its 97-year history, announcing more than 100 new projects, most of which will be available on its streaming service Disney+.

The big picture: In just over a year, Disney has gobbled up 86.8 million subscribers, making it nearly half the size (45%) of Netflix, which launched its streaming service over a decade ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

