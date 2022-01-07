Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

COVID tests and vaccines lift Walgreens' profits

Bob Herman

Walgreens administered 56 million COVID shots in 2021. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Walgreens increased profit projections for the rest of its fiscal year due to surging demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, drive-thru tests and vaccinations amid the latest outbreaks.

The big picture: Pharmacy chains continue to reap massive financial gains from the pandemic, as they often serve as the first place people go when they need a COVID test or vaccine.

By the numbers: In 2021, Walgreens employees administered 56 million COVID vaccines and conducted 23 million COVID tests.

  • Sales in health and wellness products in the most recent quarter were up 25% year over year, stemming almost entirely from people buying rapid tests.

Yes, but: All of this demand, as well as the highly transmissible Omicron variant, is crushing Walgreens' workforce.

  • Executives said there have been staffing shortages, which have prompted some stores to reduce their hours.
  • Walgreens' pharmacists also are having a difficult time keeping up with both filling prescriptions and giving COVID vaccines, so "there's been a high level of stress in the system," CFO James Kehoe said on a conference call.

Go deeper: Pharmacists are at a breaking point

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives — CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: NFL reportedly looking at AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl site — Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron —NCAA updates COVID-19 guidance for winter sports
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Paige Hopkins
Jan 6, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C. AG cracks down on Craigslist COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine's office is cracking down on unauthorized COVID test sellers on Craigslist and other similar websites.  

Why it matters: Unauthorized tests may be way overpriced, and could be fraudulent and or inaccurate.  

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Nicole Cobler
Jan 5, 2022 - Axios Austin

Austin Public Health authority says latest COVID surge could last months

Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Austin Public Health Authority Desmar Walkes urged residents Tuesday to take action as the Omicron variant threatens to push local hospitals to the brink and predicted the latest surge could last months.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations increased 135% over the past week, pushing Austin to its highest indicators of COVID threat. Austin Public Health also reported 1 in 3 COVID tests taken last week came back positive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow