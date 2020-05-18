Car marketplace Vroom files for IPO

Vroom, a New York City-based online marketplace for used cars, has filed to go public on the Nasdaq under the ticket symbol "VRM."

Why it matters: Vroom's move comes at a time when many other tech companies are holding off on their big public market debut.

Financials: The company is not profitable. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, it saw a net loss of $142.8 million on $1.2 billion in total revenue. The previous year, Vroom had a net loss of $84.95 million on $855.4 million in revenue.

Impact from COVID-19:

Between March 11 and March 31, Vroom saw a 15% decrease in total e-commerce revenue because of lower consumer demand compared to the 20 days prior.

Due to inventory price reductions that began in late March, the company says customer demand returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, though sales were at a greatly reduced gross profit per unit. On April 20, the company began acquiring new inventory from both auctions and consumers, with a focus on high-demand models.

As of May 3, about one-third of Vroom's workforce has been furloughed, and it has also instituted salary reduction for non-furloughed salaried employees.

The big picture: As regions begin to ease coronavirus restrictions, some experts predict an uptick in personal car usage amid ongoing concerns about taking public transit and ride-hailing services.