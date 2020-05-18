1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Car marketplace Vroom files for IPO

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Image

Vroom, a New York City-based online marketplace for used cars, has filed to go public on the Nasdaq under the ticket symbol "VRM."

Why it matters: Vroom's move comes at a time when many other tech companies are holding off on their big public market debut.

Financials: The company is not profitable. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, it saw a net loss of $142.8 million on $1.2 billion in total revenue. The previous year, Vroom had a net loss of $84.95 million on $855.4 million in revenue.

Impact from COVID-19:

  • Between March 11 and March 31, Vroom saw a 15% decrease in total e-commerce revenue because of lower consumer demand compared to the 20 days prior.
  • Due to inventory price reductions that began in late March, the company says customer demand returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, though sales were at a greatly reduced gross profit per unit. On April 20, the company began acquiring new inventory from both auctions and consumers, with a focus on high-demand models.
  • As of May 3, about one-third of Vroom's workforce has been furloughed, and it has also instituted salary reduction for non-furloughed salaried employees.

The big picture: As regions begin to ease coronavirus restrictions, some experts predict an uptick in personal car usage amid ongoing concerns about taking public transit and ride-hailing services.

Senate Judiciary to vote on subpoena authorization in review of Russia probe

Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced on Monday that his committee will debate and vote on June 4 on a broad subpoena authorization that would allow him to compel testimony from Obama-era officials as part of an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Why it matters: The authorization will mark a significant step in the Senate Judiciary Committee's review of possible FBI misconduct as it relates to both surveillance abuse and unsubstantiated allegations that the Russia investigation was politically motivated.

Senate Judiciary to vote on subpoena authorization in review of Russia probe

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,786,672 — Total deaths: 317,695 — Total recoveries — 1,776,641Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,506,732 — Total deaths: 90,236 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine about a week ago despite FDA warnings.
  4. World: China's President Xi accepts invite to address virtual gathering of World Health Organization.
  5. Wall Street: The stock market had its best day since early April, driven by positive news of Moderna's phase one coronavirus vaccine trial.
  6. States: Judge tosses out Oregon stay-at-home restrictions.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings