Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday the Supreme Court's decision to block the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers was "a setback for public health."

The big picture: Murthy said the mandate was necessary and appropriate, adding that such measures "help create a safer environment for health care workers as well as for patients."

Driving the news: The court on Thursday blocked the vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers. Individual employers are still legally allowed to implement such measures.

What he's saying: "The news about the workplace requirement being blocked was very disappointing," Murthy told host Martha Raddatz.