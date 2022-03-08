Scoop: Vivante Health raises $16M as it aims to digitize digestive care
Vivante Health, a digital health company that wants to bring virtual tools to digestive care raised $16 million in Series A funding led by 7wireVentures, Robert Garber, partner at 7wireVentures, tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Digital health companies focused on heart and metabolic issues have seen sky-high fundraises and valuations in recent years, but far less attention has gone towards digitizing support for gastrointestinal (GI) conditions.
- "These conditions have been unfairly stigmatized," says William Snyder, Vivante's CEO. "And I think people are getting more secure in discussing different aspects of their health, such as behavioral health."
- "Finally, someone’s paying attention to GI care," says Garber.
Details: The new funding is the second part of a Series A that Vivante collected in 2020 under the direction of then-CEO Kimon Angelides. "It's essentially an A1," says Snyder, following a restructuring he has led.
- New investors in the round include Human Capital, Intermountain Ventures, SemperVirens and Elements Health Ventures.
- Previous backers FCA Venture Partners, NFP Ventures, Lifeforce Capital, and Big Pi Ventures also joined in.
State of play: Vivante is one of a relative few companies looking to digitize digestive care.
- New York-based Oshi Health raised $23 million in a Series A round last fall co-led by Flare Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Frist Cressey Ventures.
- Digestive health "is a big market, a big opportunity, and it’s growing," says Namrata Rastogi, a primary care physician and health tech advisor.
By the numbers: GI illnesses are relatively common in the U.S., according to a large population-based study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology by researchers at UCLA and Cedars-Sinai.
- Digestive diseases account for more than 100 million hospital visits in the U.S. each year, the researchers write.
- Of the roughly 72,000 people they surveyed, 61% reported having had at least one GI symptom in the past week.
- Less than 20% of individuals with abdominal pain, bloating or diarrhea see a health care provider about their symptoms, the researchers note.
How it works: After users complete a questionnaire, Vivante connects them with a care team of nurses, a registered dietitian and health coach, and a set of connected devices for remote monitoring.
- Vivante also offers a microbiome test called GutCheck, but the science of microbiome testing is still early.
- Garber says it's just one of the datapoints Vivante uses to inform its approach, "It’s one piece of someone's overall GI story."
- "With the microbiome, the question is whether it’s worth it," Rastogi tells Axios. "We’re learning more and more about gut bacteria and foods, but how all of that impacts a condition like IBS is still sort of unknown."
What we're watching: Diseases don't exist in silos (just as they don't abide by national borders), so experts tell Axios companies like Vivante may represent a kind of first phase of digital disease management.
- In the near future, expect to see a consolidation of efforts to manage disease across multiple conditions, says Mintu Turakhia, a cardiac electrophysiologist and the director of the Stanford Center for Digital Health.
- "We’ve been seeing ecosystems around chronic conditions," says Garber. "The holy grail is a single point of care for all those needs."
Erin Brodwin co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech deals newsletter. Start your free trial at AxiosPro.com.