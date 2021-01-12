All visitors to U.S. will require negative COVID test to fly

Anyone flying to the United States must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding their flight under a policy announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: With cases surging in the U.S., and new, more contagious variants emerging in other countries, the CDC says pre-flight testing will help slow the spread of the virus until the American public is fully vaccinated.

The new policy, which takes effect Jan. 26, expands an order implemented last month to require negative tests from travelers from the U.K.

How it works: Before departure to the U.S., air passengers are required to obtain a viral test (to test for current infection) within three days of departure.

They must provide paper or electronic documentation of their lab result.

The CDC also recommends getting tested again 3-5 days after arrival, and isolate for 7 days post-travel.

As an alternative, individuals may provide documentation that they've recovered from COVID-19.

