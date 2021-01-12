Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

All visitors to U.S. will require negative COVID test to fly

Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N / Getty Images

Anyone flying to the United States must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding their flight under a policy announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: With cases surging in the U.S., and new, more contagious variants emerging in other countries, the CDC says pre-flight testing will help slow the spread of the virus until the American public is fully vaccinated.

  • The new policy, which takes effect Jan. 26, expands an order implemented last month to require negative tests from travelers from the U.K.

How it works: Before departure to the U.S., air passengers are required to obtain a viral test (to test for current infection) within three days of departure.

  • They must provide paper or electronic documentation of their lab result.
  • The CDC also recommends getting tested again 3-5 days after arrival, and isolate for 7 days post-travel.
  • As an alternative, individuals may provide documentation that they've recovered from COVID-19.

Go deeper: Even with vaccine, COVID tests will be the passport to travel in 2021

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for at least 1 year

Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will provide immunity from the disease for at least one year, the biotech company said Monday per Reuters.

Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine is one of two now authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as coronavirus cases surge past 22.5 million nationally and 90.8 million globally.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - Health

WHO warns world won't achieve coronavirus herd immunity in 2021

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned Monday herd immunity is unlikely to be achieved this year despite COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out.

The big picture: Mass coronavirus vaccinations are under way in the U.S. and across the world. Moderna said Monday its vaccine would provide immunity against the virus for at least a year. But Swaminathan told a briefing even if immunity "happens in a couple of pockets, in a few countries, it’s not going to protect people across the world" in 2021. "It takes time to scale the production of doses," she said.

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
15 hours ago - Health

The challenge of vaccinating rural America

Data: KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Rural Americans are especially hesitant to receive a coronavirus vaccine, and only a highly tailored outreach campaign is likely to change that.

The big picture: Even as the coronavirus has surged throughout rural America, most people who live in those areas don’t see vaccination part of a social responsibility to help protect others.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow