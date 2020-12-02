Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Visa's plan to fight its DOJ antitrust lawsuit

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies have two basic choices when faced with an antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department: Fight or flee. Visa plans to fight.

Driving the news: The credit card giant filed its legal response to DOJ's efforts to block its $5.3 billion purchase of fintech "connector" company Plaid. Its primary arguments are that regulators gerrymandered an industry definition and conjured competition.

Industry: The DOJ believes that Visa is a monopolist in the online debit card space, arguing that its market share exceeds 70%. Visa doesn't dispute that figure, but instead argues it's arbitrary.

  • Visa claims that the relevant industry is online payments, which would include not just online debit, but also credit cards and services like Apple Pay. Or at least would include other methods of direct debit from bank accounts, such as PayPal and using routing numbers to satisfy utility bills, etc.
  • Also worth noting is that Visa's overall debit card market share drops to 60%+ when in-person purchases are included (it increases for online since few e-commerce merchants accept PIN cards).

Competition: The DOJ argues that Plaid could become a major competitor in the online debit space, and that Visa's acquisition is designed to extinguish that nascent threat.

  • In short, Visa calls this nonsense, claiming Plaid has no online debit efforts in its product pipeline.
  • DOJ had obtained communications from a Visa biz dev exec who said that Plaid "threatens Visa" in terms of online debit, analogizing it to an underwater volcano that has explosive potential despite being barely visible. Visa asks in its reply for the entirety of those communications to be reviewed by the court.
  • A source familiar with the situation tells Axios that the executive was deposed by DOJ and testified that his statement — which was part of a research document from early 2019 — was not seen by senior Visa executives who had a decision-making powers on the Plaid deal.

Timing: There's also a dispute over when this trial might begin, with DOJ asking for next September and Visa saying it could be ready by late February. An upcoming case management conference should sort all of that out.

The bottom line: There's no structural remedy available here, because Plaid doesn't have an online debit business that Visa could divest. And there really isn't a Plaid rival of similar scale. So unless DOJ's next antitrust chief chooses to reverse course, this one is headed to court.

Go deeper: Read the DOJ's complaint and Visa's reply.

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the $28 billion Salesforce-Slack deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As with most big deals in tech, the key question to ask about Salesforce's $28 billion purchase of Slack isn't whether the price is too high or low, but whether the combination makes sense.

Between the lines: Big Tech companies have plenty of their own cash and can easily borrow more, but only a finite amount of time to innovate before rivals capture their turf.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The chasm between CO2 goals and energy production

Reproduced from The Production Gap Report: 2020 Special Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check, a new analysis shows.

Why it matters: The "production gap" report from the UN's environment agency and other researchers provides another lens onto how the world is nowhere near on track to meet the Paris climate deal's goals.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - World

Putin says Russia will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccination next week

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he has directed officials to begin large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 as early as next week, according to state media.

Why it matters: Russia, which has the fourth-largest coronavirus caseload in the world with more than 2.3 million infections, would be the first country to begin mass vaccination. Experts have criticized the lack of scientific transparency around the vaccine and the haste with which the Kremlin approved it.

