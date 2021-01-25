Sign up for our daily briefing

Wall Street pencils in virus variants as latest economic risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street is pinning its bets of an economic rebound this year on mass vaccinations and a virus brought under control, but new coronavirus strains threaten that sunny outlook, a number of firms are warning.

Why it matters: None downgraded growth forecasts because of the variants, but they’re acknowledging there’s a new asterisk to the anticipated economic recovery.

Driving the news: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday the country’s more contagious variant is also more deadly — research that the U.K. scientists say is still uncertain and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention plans to review, as CNN reports.

  • Anthony Fauci said last week vaccines appeared to be effective against the mutated coronavirus. But he also warned of non-peer-reviewed studies that raised the possibility that the vaccines may be less potent against the variants — including one first found in South Africa.

What they’re saying: Goldman Sachs economists said over the weekend the “evolution of a vaccine-resistant virus strain” could push off the explosion in consumer spending expected to fuel the economic recovery.

Echoing that sentiment...

  • Barclays: “[N]ew virus variants seem more contagious and potentially also more resilient to existing vaccines ... making for a delayed and less linear path towards a ‘restriction-free’ economy,” per a note out on Friday.
  • MUFG: Coronavirus variants are “obviously ... headwinds for economic activity,” rates strategist John Herrmann wrote on Friday, though he noted the recovery still has “strong tailwinds.”
  • Colin Teichholtz, head of markets at Element Capital Management, one of the world's biggest macro hedge funds, tells the Financial Times ...“What you are seeing in the UK today you will see over much of continental Europe, and I don’t think markets [and] ... policymakers are really grasping that,” referring to the variant’s spread.

Yes, but: If there’s a backslide, the Fed has signaled it would step in — vowing to support financial markets and the economy until the recovery is on solid footing.

  • Plus, Wall Street shops have pushed up economic growth estimates for this year, citing the expected flood of fiscal stimulus.

What’s next: The Fed caps off its two-day policy meeting with a press conference on Wednesday.

  • No policy changes are anticipated, though Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to reassure investors that the Fed won’t back off its bond-buying program anytime soon — and when it does, there will be plenty of notice.

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Jan 24, 2021 - World

Biden and Johnson discuss pandemic, NATO and trade in first phone call

Boris Johnson speaks to Joe Biden. Photo: Andrew Parsons/No. 10 Downing Street

President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed on Saturday issues including trade, NATO and the coronavirus pandemic in their first phone call since the U.S. leader's inauguration.

Why it matters: A new trade agreement with the U.S. is a priority for Johnson, whose country completed its economic split with the European Union at the end of last year, AP noted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
10 mins ago - World

Xi Jinping warns against "new cold war" in Davos speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Wang Zhao - Pool/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that a "new cold war" could turn hot, and must be avoided, in a speech on Monday to at World Economic Forum’s virtual “Davos Agenda” conference.

Why it matters: Xi didn't refer directly to U.S.-China tensions, but the subtext was clear. These were his first remarks to an international audience since the inauguration of President Biden, whose administration has already concurred with Donald Trump's determination that China is committing "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, and issued a warning about China's aggression toward Taiwan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion files $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani on Monday seeking $1.3 billion in damages for his "demonstrably false” allegations about the company's voting machines.

Why it matters: Giuliani led former President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election and spread the baseless conspiracy theory that Dominion's voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow