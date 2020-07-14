1 hour ago - Health

Oscar Health CEO: Virtual health helped decrease ER overcrowding from COVID

Photo credit: Axios screenshot

Patients who used telehealth during the pandemic contributed to a decrease in emergency room visits by 40% nationwide, and by 80% among those 14 years old and younger, Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO of Oscar Health, said Tuesday at an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: The decrease in ER visits showed many patients were regularly using telehealth services for non-emergencies. Virtual health care visits could become a default for check-ups, prescription refills and behavioral health even after the pandemic subsides, Schlosser added.

What he's saying: "I fully expect the future of the health care system and the very near future to remain at a larger degree virtual than it’s been the case in past."

Yes, but: 50% of Oscar Health's insurance claims disappeared during the pandemic, Schlosser said. Maternity visits and surgeries have been difficult to perform.

  • "We’ve got to come back at making sure the outcomes remain, the quality remains, the people come back to the physicians in person to make sure their chronic conditions get managed and so-on."

Watch the Axios event here

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Apr 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - Health

Study: 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance this year

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roughly 5.4 million adults in the U.S. lost their health insurance from February to May after losing their jobs, according to a new estimate from Families USA, a group that favors the Affordable Care Act.

Why it matters: There are more adults under 65 without insurance in Southern states which are the same states setting new records for single-day coronavirus infections along with rising hospitalizations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Health

Houston mayor calls for two-week shutdown as hospitalizations surge

A health care worker at a COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas, on July 9. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Monday that he has proposed a two-week citywide shutdown to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Why it matters: Harris County, where Houston is located, is reporting the most coronavirus cases and fatalities in the state, per Texas' health department. More people are hospitalized and in the ICU in Houston than in any other major city in the state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow