Virginia woman charged for threatening to bring guns to school over mask mandate

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the media following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Virginia Executive Mansion, in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 15, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Virginia woman was charged Friday with making an oral threat on school property when she said at a school board meeting that she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at schools, according to the local police department.
Driving the news: "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on," Amelia King, 42, told the school board. "Alright? That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to... I will call every..."
- After King was interrupted for going over her allotted time, she replied, "I'll see y'all on Monday."
- A magistrate released King on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to the Luray Police Department.
The big picture: The school board had been discussing COVID-19 measures in school amid the spread of the Omicron variant and in response to an executive order by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) to overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools.
- The school board voted 4-2 to lift the mask mandate in schools implemented by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), according to the Winchester Star.
- The school board said that they would increase police presence in schools after the comments, according to CNN.
- "Luray Police Chief Bo Cook is investigating the incident and is in communication with the Commonwealth's Attorney, as well as state and federal officials," a statement from the school board said, per CNN.
Go deeper: Youngkin makes good on Critical Race Theory, mask promises