Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

Photo: Virginia Governor's office

Virginia has removed its statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.

Why it maters: The move takes out a "symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history," Northam said. Each state can display two statues in the Capitol, and the statue of Lee has been in the building for 111 years as part of the commonwealth's contribution.

What he's saying: “We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” Northam said.

  • “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion.

What's next: The statue will be replaced by a sculpture of civil rights icon Barbara Rose Johns, who battled against segregation as a teenager, upon approval from the state's legislature.

  • "I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol," Northam said, "where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

Fadel Allassan
35 mins ago - World

EU regulator grants conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The milestone means the vaccine is just a step away from being distributed to millions of people in the European Union's 27 countries.

Ina FriedScott Rosenberg
37 mins ago - Technology

Blame game begins over massive SolarWinds hack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's reluctance to name and shame Russia for the SolarWinds cyberattack will hamper companies and government agencies as they begin the long and daunting job of assessing and repairing the hack's damage.

Why it matters: Experts say Russia's fingerprints are all over the attack, but the president's dissent will hobble any U.S. response — at least until Jan. 20.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - World

Russian security officer duped into revealing poisoning plot to Navalny

Alexei Navalny. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

One of the Russian agents who tailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok in August was duped into revealing how the botched operation was carried out in a 49-minute phone call with Navalny himself, CNN and Bellingcat report.

Why it matters: Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that the Kremlin had any role in Navalny's poisoning, calling the anti-corruption activist a pawn of Western intelligence and claiming that Russian agents "would have probably finished the job" if they were responsible.

