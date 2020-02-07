Virginia to abolish state holiday honoring Confederate generals

Virginia's House of Delegates voted Thursday to eliminate a state holiday that honors two Confederate generals and replace it with Election Day instead.

Why it matters: The bill is among a slate of sweeping legislation passed by the state's General Assembly, which Democrats gained full control of last November.

Virginia also became the first southern state to pass a broad set of anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people earlier this week, per the Virginia Mercury.

The state of play: Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam will sign the legislation to eliminate Lee-Jackson Day, which honors Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, from the list of state holidays.

Democrats have argued that making Election Day a state holiday in its stead will help to increase voter access.

Go deeper: Virginia Democrats seek to remove Lee statue from U.S. Capitol