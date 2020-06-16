1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Northam proposes making Juneteenth a paid state holiday

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he would introduce legislation to make Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — a paid, state holiday.

Why it matters: Virginia is home to Richmond, which was once the capital of the Confederacy.

  • 47 states recognize Juneteenth as a normal state holiday, but legislation to declare it a national holiday has repeatedly stalled in Congress, according to the Congressional Research Service.
  • Northam said recognition would start this year with a paid day off on Juneteenth for executive branch employees, and that he would propose legislation to expand the paid state holiday to schools, courts and local governments.
  • "[Juneteenth] matters now because it says to the black community, this is not just your history, this is everyone's shared history, and we recognize it together," Northam said. "This symbol, this holiday, is one step toward reconciliation."

The big picture: Northam's efforts to reduce Confederate iconography in Virginia have accelerated in the weeks of protests that followed the killing of George Floyd.

  • On June 4, Northam announced that the state would remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,084,396 — Total deaths: 438,453 — Total recoveries — 3,917,055Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,124,155 — Total deaths: 116,567 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

AT&T confirms thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

AT&T confirmed to Axios it is planning widespread job cuts that include managers and executives, in addition to 3,400 technician and clerical jobs. It will also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Dave Lawler
Updated 3 hours ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but it has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moment for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

