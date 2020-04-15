Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week signed multiple criminal justice bills, including one that eliminates jail time for possession of marijuana in the state, making the offense a civil penalty and fine.

Why it matters: Virginia becomes the 27th state to legalize or decriminalize marijuana. "These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance," he said in a statement.

