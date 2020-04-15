26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Northam decriminalizes marijuana

Marisa Fernandez

Gov. Ralph Northam. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week signed multiple criminal justice bills, including one that eliminates jail time for possession of marijuana in the state, making the offense a civil penalty and fine.

Why it matters: Virginia becomes the 27th state to legalize or decriminalize marijuana. "These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance," he said in a statement.

Orion Rummler

Virginia Gov. Northam signs gun control laws, expands abortion protection

Gun rights advocates rally outside the Virginia capital building Jan. 20 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Friday signed five gun control bills into law and repealed the state's 24-hour waiting period for individuals seeking abortions.

The big picture: A stream of progressive legislation was expected in the state, after Democrats took control of the state House and Senate in Virginia's General Assembly last year.

Ursula Perano

Idaho governor signs anti-transgender bills

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed two anti-transgender bills on Monday — one limiting the ability of transgender people to participate in school sports and the other making it harder to change birth certificates, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Why it matters: The governor's signature, which came the day before International Transgender Day of Visibility, makes Idaho the first state to enact such legislation, though anti-transgender bills have been introduced in several states.

Ursula Perano

Colorado governor signs bill abolishing death penalty

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Monday abolishing the death penalty in the state.

Why it matters: This makes Colorado the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty, per the Colorado Sun. Polis also commuted the sentences of the only three inmates on the state's death row, who will instead serve life sentences with no parole.

