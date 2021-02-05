Sign up for our daily briefing

Virginia legislature votes to abolish the death penalty

The Virginia State Capitol. Virginia legislators on Friday voted to abolish the state's death penalty. Photo: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Virginia's House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation that abolished the death penalty in the state in a 57-41 vote.

Why it matters: Virginia is now the first southern state to ban executions.

  • The state Senate passed legislation to abolish it earlier this week.

What they're saying: "The repeal of capital punishment in Virginia takes our Commonwealth out of the business of determining life and death and ends a practice that a majority of Virginians oppose," House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D) said after the vote, per The Washington Post.

What to watch: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to sign the bill.

  • It's "important that we shut down the machinery of death here in Virginia," Northam said.

Between the lines: President Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty, but has taken no action since his inauguration.

  • Several members of Congress have urged Biden to "prioritize abolishing the death penalty," CNN writes.
  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked in January about the president's pledge to end the practice, but she said that there were no updates on "future actions or mechanisms."

Shawna Chen
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Virginia Senate votes to abolish the death penalty

The Virginia state capitol in Richmond. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Virginia Senate on Wednesday voted 21-17 along party lines to pass a bill that would abolish the death penalty.

Why it matters: The bill, which the Virginia House and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) are expected to approve, marks a major policy shift. Virginia leads the country in the number of executions it has carried out, executing roughly 1,400 people over the past four centuries, per the Death Penalty Information Center.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites — Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines.
  3. Politics: Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
Mike Allen, author of AM
43 mins ago - Sports

First look: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

