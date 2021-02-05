Virginia legislature votes to abolish the death penalty

Virginia's House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation that abolished the death penalty in the state in a 57-41 vote.

Why it matters: Virginia is now the first southern state to ban executions.

The state Senate passed legislation to abolish it earlier this week.

What they're saying: "The repeal of capital punishment in Virginia takes our Commonwealth out of the business of determining life and death and ends a practice that a majority of Virginians oppose," House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D) said after the vote, per The Washington Post.

What to watch: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to sign the bill.

It's "important that we shut down the machinery of death here in Virginia," Northam said.

Between the lines: President Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty, but has taken no action since his inauguration.