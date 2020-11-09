Virgin Hyperloop transports first passengers in test run

Virgin Hyperloop carried its first passengers in a high-speed vacuum tube Sunday in a test run that company officials hailed as a major milestone toward commercializing the revolutionary transportation technology.

Why it matters: The test was intended to show that hyperloop travel — using magnetic levitation to whisk small pods through a vacuum tube at speeds of up to 600 miles per hour — is safe for humans. The company says it could one day enable a 45-minute journey from Los Angeles to San Francisco, with no emissions.

Be smart: It will be years, potentially even decades, before the public can take a high-speed trip.

Details: The test guinea pigs were Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, who seemed no worse for the wear after the journey.

Experts have cautioned that traveling at such high speeds could cause motion sickness.

The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-meter test site in Las Vegas and only got up to about 100 miles per hour before running out of track. The entire journey lasted 15 seconds.

What to watch: More meaningful tests will be possible once a new six-mile hyperloop certification center is up and running in West Virginia.