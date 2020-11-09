Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Virgin Hyperloop transports first passengers in test run

Virgin Hyperloop cofounder Josh Giegel and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, prepare for their high-speed ride. (Photo courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop)

Virgin Hyperloop carried its first passengers in a high-speed vacuum tube Sunday in a test run that company officials hailed as a major milestone toward commercializing the revolutionary transportation technology.

Why it matters: The test was intended to show that hyperloop travel — using magnetic levitation to whisk small pods through a vacuum tube at speeds of up to 600 miles per hour — is safe for humans. The company says it could one day enable a 45-minute journey from Los Angeles to San Francisco, with no emissions.

Be smart: It will be years, potentially even decades, before the public can take a high-speed trip.

Details: The test guinea pigs were Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, who seemed no worse for the wear after the journey.

  • Experts have cautioned that traveling at such high speeds could cause motion sickness.
  • Yes, but: The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-meter test site in Las Vegas and only got up to about 100 miles per hour before running out of track.
  • The entire journey lasted 15 seconds.

What to watch: More meaningful tests will be possible once a new six-mile hyperloop certification center is up and running in West Virginia.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will replace Mark Esper as acting secretary of Defense, President Trump tweeted on Monday.

Why it matters: Trump has clashed with Esper over a number of issues since the summer, and he was expected to be one of the first Cabinet secretaries to be removed after the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine news

Pfizer on Monday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has proven effective in over 90% of previously uninfected people, and added that it could have 50 million doses available by year-end.

Axios Re:Cap talks to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about vaccine data, distribution, politics, and how he reacted upon receiving the news.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow