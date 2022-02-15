Video tech support — from your car

BMW owners who are stumped by their car's goofy gesture controls to change the radio station or turn up the volume can get real-time video instructions from a live human, who will guide them through what to do.

Why it matters: Consumers are increasingly overwhelmed and frustrated by the complicated technology bombarding their daily lives, and having an on-demand expert to hold their hand — even virtually — can make a huge difference.

"The customer is not expected to know software," says Rama Sreenivasan, the CEO and co-founder of Blitzz, a startup that's powering BMW's virtual roadside assistance and tech support feature.

tech support feature. "They just want visual empathy," Sreenivasan tells Axios. "All they have to do is hold the phone and show things to the technician. We provide that visual link — then the rest is handled remotely."

How it works: Using video support software from Blitzz, certified BMW technicians can remotely help customers with everything from roadside assistance to troubleshooting their phone's Bluetooth connection.

Drivers contact the carmaker's customer support line on their phone or by pushing the in-car call button.

An operator determines if the issue is something the customer can probably resolve themselves, and — if it is — they transfer the call to a certified BMW technician or BMW Genius for support.

The BMW rep asks permission to text a Blitzz video link directly to the customer's phone. Once the customer clicks the link, the two can communicate face-to-face.

Instead of relying on verbal cues and descriptions, BMW technicians can see firsthand what customers are describing.

Real-time video calls allow BMW technicians to see things they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

One customer complained their plug-in hybrid vehicle wouldn't charge properly. Over video, the technician spotted that a pebble from the customer's gravel driveway was blocking the charge port.

Another customer was able to get a BMW technician's help selecting the right coolant from the shelf of an AutoZone store.

The big picture: Blitzz's software is used by companies across a range of industries, including automotive, construction, utilities and telecom.

Besides remote video customer support, it also lets companies handle virtual home and equipment inspections, compliance audits and insurance claims, reducing the need for onsite visits.

With artificial intelligence and augmented reality, technicians can even draw on the screen in real time to identify key switches, valves or other points of interest.

"We're FaceTime on steroids for enterprises," says Sreenivasan.

The bottom line: You don't have to keep bothering your brother-in-law for tech help.