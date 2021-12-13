Gaming hardware sales slump in November

Video game hardware sales in the U.S. were down 38% in November compared to the same month in 2020, reaching their lowest November total since 2016.

Driving the news: Blame the supply chain.

“It's all about stock,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said on Twitter. “The console with the most units in market will lead the charts. Will likely be the case for a long while.”

Details: The Switch was first, followed by Xbox Series consoles.