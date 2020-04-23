49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Victoria's Secret buyer backs out of deal, setting up legal fight

Dan Primack

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Sycamore Partners on Wednesday backed out of its agreement to pay $525 million for a majority stake in women's lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret, claiming current owner L Brands (NYSE: LB) breached deal terms by closing stores, furloughing store staff, cutting senior executive pay, and defaulting on lease agreements.

Why it matters: This sets up a legal battle between standard M&A terms that have come into conflict due to the coronavirus pandemic and government lockdowns, and might set some precedent.

Details: The merger agreement includes a clause requiring L Brands to run VS in an ordinary manner prior to completion. But it also explicitly exempts "pandemics" and "police actions" from constituting material adverse effects.

  • Irony: Sycamore claims in court filings that VS' decision to stop paying rent on closed stores is among the actions that hurt the business' fundamental value. This is the same Sycamore that owns Staples, which still refuses to pay rent on stores that remain open.
  • It also makes a big point of L Brands not asking Sycamore for permission to close most of its 1,600 stores, although it's unclear if L Brands never asked or if it did and Sycamore denied the request. Either way, it seems irrelevant given that VS stores wouldn't be considered "essential businesses" in most locked-down states.

L Brands says it plans to pursue all legal remedies, including asking a judge to force deal completion via a court order of "specific performance." Yup, some serious shades of 2009 here.

Bigger picture: No one yet knows how physical apparel retailers will return to "normal." Even if consumers return to indoor shopping malls, it may take longer before they're willing to try on clothes that someone else might have tried on before them.

Kim Hart

Vertical farms see surge in demand for greens grown indoors

Greens are grown at Bowery Farming, a vertical farm in Kearny, New Jersey. Photo: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images.

Indoor, urban vertical farms — which grow produce in warehouses with tightly controlled climate and light conditions — are seeing a surge in demand that could signal a lasting change in how we get our fruits and vegetables.

Why it matters: "People are more concerned about who is handling their food, where it's coming from, how many stops did it have before hitting the shelves," said Irving Fain, CEO of Bowery Farming.

Rashaan Ayesh

Court allows Arkansas to ban abortions during coronavirus pandemic

Arkansas State Capitol building. Photo: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that Arkansas is allowed to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

The big picture: Other red states have sought to block abortion clinics from operating during the coronavirus pandemic and have found their bans being challenged in court.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states moved toward reopening their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 842,600 and the death toll now exceeds 46,700, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

