The most significant stock market story of 2021 isn’t the one about Robinhood and Reddit; it’s the story of SPACs — those blank-check acquisition companies that are multiplying like Gremlins after a midnight snack.

Axios Re:Cap talks with Victoria Grace, CEO of a $300 million SPAC called Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, about how SPACs work, why there are so many and whether the trend is a bubble.