49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Via raises $200 million from Fiat Chrysler owner Exor

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Via

Via, a transportation software company best-known for its carpool service in New York City, has raised $200 million in Series E funding led by Exor, a holding company whose portfolio includes Fiat Chrysler. The company' valuation more than doubled since its last round to $2.25 billion.

Why it matters: It’s remarkable that the company was able to get this deal despite the coronavirus pandemic severely reducing demand for ride-hailing and public transit.

Dan Primack

Airbnb looks for backups to going public amid coronavirus downturn

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb may not be through with the private markets after all, as CNBC reports that the room rental giant is fielding offers from large investment firms, although pricing remains unclear.

Why it matters: 2020 was supposed to be the year that Airbnb went public, either through an IPO or a direct listing (or a combination of the two).

Joann Muller

Bolt Mobility raises $30 million for electric scooter rollout

Bolt Mobility's electric scooter and CEO Julia Steyn. Photos: Bolt Mobility

Bolt Mobility, a Miami Beach-based electric scooter company co-founded by Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, announced Tuesday that it closed a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $30 million at a $100 million valuation.

Why it matters: Bolt, led by former General Motors mobility executive Julia Steyn, is entering a crowded field in which many competitors are losing money and cutting back after two years of explosive growth.

Joann Muller

A lifeline emerges for the devastated airline industry

American Airlines planes parked at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Congress' massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package includes $58 billion for U.S. airlines, half in grants to cover 750,000 employees' paychecks, and the rest in loans or loan guarantees to help them keep operating during the worst travel downturn in history.

Why it matters: With some 80 million U.S. residents under mandatory stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, hardly anyone is flying these days. But when the public health crisis ends, airlines want to be able to take off again quickly.

