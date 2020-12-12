Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Veterans groups call for VA secretary's dismissal after watchdog audit

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie speaking in the White House in June 2020. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Four of the largest U.S. veterans groups on Friday called for the immediate dismissal of Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie after a watchdog audit concluded he mishandled an investigation into sexual assault allegations at a veterans hospital, AP reports.

Driving the news: The VA inspector general's report, released Thursday, said that Wilkie sought to discredit a veteran and congressional aide who said she had been assaulted at a VA medical center last year. The report also said Wilkie's staff worked to spread negative information about the woman.

  • Wilkie and other VA officials did not to fully cooperate with VA Inspector General Michael Missal's investigation.
  • The lack of cooperation prevented Missal from concluding whether Wilkie or others violated any government policies or laws while handling the complaint, AP noted.

What they're saying: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and AMVETS said Wilkie lost the trust of veterans and that they lost all confidence in the secretary.

  • “The accountability, professionalism and respect that our veterans have earned, and quite frankly deserve, is completely lost in this current VA leadership team,” said B.J. Lawrence, executive director of VFW, per AP.
  • “Our veterans cannot wait until Jan. 20, 2021, for a leadership change,” he added. “Secretary Wilkie must resign now.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called for Wilkie's resignation, saying on Saturday that he "has not only been derelict in his duty to combat sexual harassment, but has been complicit in the continuation of a VA culture that tolerates this epidemic."

  • "He has lost the trust and confidence to serve, and he must immediately resign."

Wilkie, meanwhile, has called the allegations false.

  • "After nearly a year of investigation, interviews with 65 people and analysis of nearly 1.5 million documents, VA’s inspector general cannot substantiate that I sought to investigate or asked others to investigate the Veteran," Wilkie said.

The big picture: Three sources close to the situation told Axios in February that the White House was disappointed by the way Wilkie and the VA handled the sexual assault allegations.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's vaccine.
  2. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  5. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Marisa FernandezOriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to states by Monday

General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for the Defense Department's Project Warp Speed. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use on Friday night, is expected to arrive throughout the U.S. by Monday to administer to health care workers, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration green-lighting shipments and distribution this weekend comes as the U.S. topped more than 3,000 deaths a day — more than 9/11 or D-Day.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

China unveils new emissions and clean energy pledges

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to cut carbon emissions per unit of economic output by over 65% by 2030 and boost the share of nonfossil fuels in energy consumption to roughly 25% by then.

Why it matters: China is by far the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, and the announcement offers new specifics about the country’s existing climate targets. However, the pledge includes a slightly strengthened emissions intensity target, and some environmentalists’ immediate response to the overall package was lukewarm

