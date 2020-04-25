42 mins ago - Health

Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage

Rashaan Ayesh

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New York City. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Image

The executive in charge of the Veterans Health Administration acknowledged in an interview with the Washington Post that the system faces a shortage of masks and personal protective equipment after VA officials initially denied the insufficiencies.

Why it matters: "The shortages, and the agency’s claims that they did not exist, have been a low point in what observers say is an otherwise commendable response by VA to the pandemic," the Post writes.

The state of play: Stone claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency told vendors with orders from the VA to send that equipment to FEMA so the federal government's dwindling emergency stockpile could be refilled.

“The supply system was responding to FEMA. I couldn’t tell you when my next delivery was coming in," Richard Stone, the VA's health chief, told the Post.

  • Meanwhile, the VA’s 4-week supply of equipment — in 170 medical centers — was depleted, as the system used approximately 200,000 masks in a day, Stone said.
  • After VA Secretary Robert Wilkie appealed to FEMA officials this past week, FEMA said it provided the VA with 500,000 masks, but made no mention of diverting equipment to the national stockpile, the Post notes.
  • Stone said a similar shipment arrived last week, allowing him to ease policies so VA employees working directly with coronavirus patients could get one face mask a day.
  • He also noted the system was newly able to test staff for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The impact: VA employees have organized protests, saying they were unsafe.

  • Meanwhile, the Labor Department is reportedly investigating a union complaint that employees at one VA hospital were ordered to continue working after they believed they contracted COVID-19.
  • On Thursday, Senate Democrats on the Trump administration, in a letter to Vice President Pence, to get supplies to VA hospitals, per the Post.

Models indicated the coronavirus could put as many as 200,000 of the 9 million veterans in VA’s system in the hospital.

  • So far, the numbers have fallen short of those estimates, the Post writes.
  • The system is now reaching out to help veterans in state facilities.

Orion Rummler

Brazil and Ecuador emerge as Latin America's coronavirus epicenters

A burial at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil, on April 22. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil and Ecuador have become coronavirus epicenters in Latin America, as prolonged lapses in tracking and testing have led to severely undercounted death tolls, the Washington Post and the New York Times report.

Where it stands: Brazil's health minister, appointed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro last week, said the government plans to buy 46 million tests, but has not detailed when they will arrive or be distributed, per the Post. Authorities in Ecuador, including the country's president, believe the national death toll is much higher than currently reported.

Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo: WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Trump was right to criticize the World Health Organization's handling of the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

  • "The president says it's the World Health Organization, and that's why he's taken action against them. Not my field. But he's right to ask the question because this was too little, too late."
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,826,904 — Total deaths: 197,871 — Total recoveries — 798,449Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 905,333 — Total deaths: 51,949 — Total recoveries — 99,079 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Military latest: USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. World latest: India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions
  7. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

