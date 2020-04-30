Verizon says collaboration tools use up 1,200% during coronavirus

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of online collaboration tools during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

The big picture: Vestberg said he does not think his entire workforce will return to the office by the end of the year.

He said people are 35% less mobile than they were before they were urged to stay home, though that figure varies by geography. In upstate New York, for example, people are moving around 60% less in one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show Vestberg was talking about collaboration tools in the headline and in the first sentence, and that the entire workforce would not return by the end of the year in "The big picture."