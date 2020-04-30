21 hours ago - Economy & Business

Verizon says collaboration tools use up 1,200% during coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of online collaboration tools during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

The big picture: Vestberg said he does not think his entire workforce will return to the office by the end of the year.

  • He said people are 35% less mobile than they were before they were urged to stay home, though that figure varies by geography. In upstate New York, for example, people are moving around 60% less in one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Go deeper: Verizon and T-Mobile battle over 5G at the Super Bowl

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show Vestberg was talking about collaboration tools in the headline and in the first sentence, and that the entire workforce would not return by the end of the year in "The big picture."

Go deeper

Axios

Watch: Coronavirus' effect on the workplace

Axios hosted a live, virtual event on the impact of the coronavirus on modern work life, unpacking business collaboration when distance is the new norm, how organizations problem solve in this WFH world and what the return to work will look like, featuring one-on-one conversations with Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

Updated 23 hours ago - Axios Events
Kia Kokalitcheva

Amazon's big coronavirus spending gets a cold market response

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon announced Thursday as part of its Q1 2020 earnings that it’s planning to spend the $4 billion it would expect in profit next quarter on worker safety and resources because of the coronavirus pandemic — then its stock dropped 5% in after-hours trading.

Why it matters: If you’ve been wondering for the last six to eight weeks why some publicly traded companies seem to be resisting strong measures to curb the virus spread, this a big reason.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow15 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,276,373 — Total deaths: 233,998 — Total recoveries — 1,024,529Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,070,032 — Total deaths: 63,019 — Total recoveries — 153,947 — Total tested: 6,231,182Map.
  3. Trump: What the president wants to signal with his Lincoln Memorial town hall.
  4. Transportation: Air travel will never be the same after coronavirus
  5. Public health: The death count may be higher than current totals.
  6. Business: Outdated unemployment systems are complicating peoples' lives.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy