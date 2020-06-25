Verizon pulls ads from Facebook and Instagram

Verizon announced on Thursday it will pull advertisements from Facebook and Instagram, per the company's chief media officer.

Why it matters: Verizon is one of the largest companies to join a growing boycott of the social network over its content moderation policies, including how it polices misinformation about Black Lives Matter protests, and handles content posted by President Trump.

What they're saying: “We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action,” Verizon’s Chief Media Officer John Nitti told Axios in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Catch up quick: Six civil rights groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, began urging marketers last week to stop buying Facebook ads, using the hashtag #stophateforprofit.

Verizon's announcement was first reported by CNBC's Megan Graham.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: While best known for providing cell and wired internet service, Verizon owns AOL and Yahoo and aims to compete with Facebook for digital ad dollars.

