Verizon pulls ads from Facebook and Instagram

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Verizon announced on Thursday it will pull advertisements from Facebook and Instagram, per the company's chief media officer.

Why it matters: Verizon is one of the largest companies to join a growing boycott of the social network over its content moderation policies, including how it polices misinformation about Black Lives Matter protests, and handles content posted by President Trump.

What they're saying: “We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action,” Verizon’s Chief Media Officer John Nitti told Axios in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners.”

  • Facebook did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Catch up quick: Six civil rights groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, began urging marketers last week to stop buying Facebook ads, using the hashtag #stophateforprofit.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: While best known for providing cell and wired internet service, Verizon owns AOL and Yahoo and aims to compete with Facebook for digital ad dollars.

Facebook faces trust crisis as ad boycott grows

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

What started out as a few whispers about advertisers pulling Facebook ads has turned into a growing boycott of the social network over its content moderation policies — a situation the company is now describing as a "trust deficit."

Why it matters: Given Facebook's size, the boycott likely won't hurt the company's bottom line in the short term, but it turns up the political pressure on Facebook ahead of the 2020 election and underscores the company's challenges managing its public image.

Facebook ad boycott calls grow louder

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Calls for advertisers to boycott Facebook grew this week, amid increased scrutiny around the tech giant for the way it moderates content.

Why it matters: Tension between advertisers and the tech giant have existed for years, but now — as the country faces a reckoning over longstanding systemic racism — marketers feel more compelled to take a public stand against companies that waffle on filtering hate speech.

Outdoor brands lead the call for Facebook ad boycott

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Patagonia became the third major outdoor brand to say it was boycotting Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, following similar moves by North Face and REI.

Why it matters: Tension between advertisers and the tech giant has existed for years, but now — as the country faces a reckoning over systemic racism — marketers feel more compelled to take a public stand on filtering hate speech.

