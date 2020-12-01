Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Behind Unorthodox Ventures, one of venture capital's most unique firms

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Carey Smith founded a company, sold it for a ton of money and became a full-time venture capitalist. Pretty standard evolution. But that's where the ordinary ends.

The intrigue: Smith, who runs Austin-based Unorthodox Ventures, doesn't invest in software. He doesn't think entrepreneurs should give up much equity, and that they should seek to become profitable as soon as possible. He doesn't have return expectations, nor does he have interest in managing anyone else's money.

  • In short, he's an iconoclast in an industry that worships at the altar of pattern matching.

"I'm not a finance guy," says Smith, who bootstrapped Kentucky-based Big Ass Fans before selling it for $500 million to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.

  • "With the fan company we always said we had to make money to stay in business, but that wasn't our primary interest."

The backstory: Unorthodox Ventures includes many of his former Big Ass Fans colleagues — with expertise in areas like industrial engineering and marketing.

  • Its portfolio companies range from a startup that makes bidets to an underwater fishing camera to spiked seltzer. Plus, Awkward Essentials, which makes after-sex cleanup sponges.
  • Smith says he wishes there were more industrial manufacturing startups, but has struggled to find them.

Behind the scenes: "Sometimes it's a good idea that really needs help with engineering," says Smith, whose firm can invest up to $10 million per company.

  • "Some entrepreneurs have a tendency to outsource everything ... which can make quality control very difficult and, if you do it in China, you lose your IP rights."
  • He bristled when I asked why he doesn't just run a consultancy, given his philosophies on ROI and founder equity maintenance: "You can... get a prostitute or get married. They involve the same thing, but there's a difference in approaches. We want to be partners with our companies."

The bottom line: Smith's fan company was known for doing things differently, from compensation to pricing to where it manufactured its products. He's now carried that over to venture capital.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus may have been in U.S. in December 2019, study finds — Hospital crisis deepens as holiday season nears.
  2. Politics: Bipartisan group of senators unveil $908 billion COVID stimulus proposalFDA chief was called to West Wing to explain why agency hasn't moved faster on vaccine — The words that actually persuade people on the pandemic
  3. Vaccine: Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorizationVaccinating rural America won't be easy — Being last in the vaccine queue is young people's next big COVID test.
  4. States: Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as New York's COVID capacity dwindles.
  5. World: European regulators to assess first COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 29
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The state of play of the top vaccines.
Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators unveils $908 billion COVID stimulus proposal

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the Capitol in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package, in one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Why it matters: Recent data shows that the economic recovery is floundering as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed heading into what is likely to be a grim winter.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inside Patch's new local newsletter platform

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Patch, the hyperlocal (and profitable) local digital news company, has built a new software platform called "Patch Labs" that lets local news reporters publish their own newsletters and websites, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: It follows a growing trend of journalists going solo via newsletters at the national level.

