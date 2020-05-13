48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Venture capital's new normal

Two months ago today, we wrote in this space that U.S. venture capitalists claimed to still be open for business, even if they were now working from home.

Fast forward: Investment activity remains vibrant, but off approximately 25% from pre-pandemic levels, according to data provided to Axios by PitchBook.

March data was unreliable, given that many contemporaneous announcements were for deals that had been signed at a time when frequent flier miles still mattered.

  • The typical February 2020 week saw 211 U.S. venture deals raising $2.6 billion, putting the average deal size at $12.3 million.
  • The typical April 2020 week saw 157 U.S. venture deals raising $1.97 billion, putting average deal size at $12.5 million.
  • The first week of May had 150 deals that raised $2.01 billion.
  • Both the February and April numbers this year were much lower than their 2019 counterparts. On the one hand, that could suggest that part of the April 2020 slowdown is just part of an ex-pandemic slide. On the other, it's worth noting that last year's April numbers were much larger than last year's February numbers, which makes the April 2020 decrease even more dramatic.

The key 2020 takeaway is consistency in April and May. The weekly disparity for four of the five weeks is just 30 companies and $210 million. Or, put another way, U.S. venture capital appears to have found its new normal.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,292,139 — Total deaths: 293,241 — Total recoveries — 1,508,029Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,371,395 — Total deaths: 82,461 — Total recoveries: 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. Business: Fed chair Jay Powell warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  4. States: High-risk states like Florida and Georgia are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases than some experts feared — CDC reopening document offers detailed guidelines for states and cities.
  5. Research: FBI and cyber agency sound alarm over Chinese attempts to steal coronavirus research.
  6. World: How Australia and New Zealand are emerging from the coronavirus crisis.
  7. Tech: The next pandemic could be VR’s moment.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI sounds alarm over Chinese attempts to steal coronavirus research

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint alert on Wednesday warning that actors affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party are targeting U.S. institutions for data and intellectual property related to coronavirus research.

Why it matters: The FBI said it is investigating potential data breaches and warned that research theft may jeopardize "the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options" for the coronavirus.

FBI sounds alarm over Chinese attempts to steal coronavirus research

Fed chair Powell warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress may need to do more to prevent a worse economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, in an interview with the Peterson Institute's Adam Posen on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Powell warned of dire economic consequences without additional stimulus. While the Fed has responded to the pandemic with the most aggressive policy actions in the central bank's history, it doesn't have the power to get money directly in the hands of Americans and businesses in the form of grants like Congress does.

Fed chair Powell warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus