Wesley Chan, founder of Google Analytics and Google Voice, has quietly teamed with former Morgan Stanley tech banker Pegah Ebrahimi to launch a new venture capital firm, Axios has learned.

Details: The pair are raising $350 million to invest in early-stage tech companies, with expectations that the money will last around three years.

Limited partners will include Felicis Ventures, where Chan recently was a partner whose investments included Canva (now worth $40 billion).

Background: Chan and Ebrahimi first met as students at MIT, and both were subsequently involved with Google's IPO.

Chan later became a founding member of Google Ventures, before leaving in 2014 to join Felicis Ventures. He now lives in Wyoming.

Ebrahimi was with Morgan Stanley until 2019, after which she spent nearly two years with Cisco. She's also an advisor to venture firm Playground Global.

Chan declined to comment, citing regulatory restrictions.